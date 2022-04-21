Texas Teacher Assaulted By Students After Trying To Break Up Fight: WATCH

An investigation is underway at a Texas middle school after a teacher was assaulted by students.

The fight broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (April 20) at McNeil Middle School in Wichita Falls, according to KDFX.

The teacher who was assaulted was apparently trying to separate a fight that had started between two female students. A teacher witness told KDFX that the girls' boyfriends didn't like how the teacher was handling their girlfriends and intervened. The video shows the male students throwing punches at the teacher.

Four students are not allowed on the school's campus following the altercation, a teacher told KDFX. McNeil Middle School Principal Summer Bynum issued the following statement to parents:

There is a video circulating on social media of an altercation between students and two staff members. Please know that these actions are not tolerated at our school or in WFISD. This matter is being investigated and dealt with by local law enforcement. All students are being disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and by local authorities. The safety of our staff and students is our top priority. If you have any concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact me.

You can watch the video here or below: