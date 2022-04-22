This Chicago Record Store Is Ranked Number One In America

By Logan DeLoye

April 22, 2022

As national Record Store Day approaches, America searches for the best stores around the country. The Windy City is home to some of the nations most popular record stores, including the number one store in America.

Spin put together a list of the best record stores across the country, and Reckless Records of Chicago took the top spot. Reckless Records is your one-stop shop for all things vinyl and has three different locations in Chicago that are constantly promoting deals. Artists will come preform live at the stores and there is also an occasional band signing.

Here is what Spin said about Reckless Records:

"We’ll call this a three-fer. Instead of just one location for your vinyl-hunting needs, Reckless Records has three storefronts in Chicago, including its biggest at the former Dollar Buster spot in Wicker Park. Still hosting intimate artist shows, signings from bands like the Windy City’s own Rise Against, and signed prints/albums (h/t local legend Liz Phair), Reckless is anything but. It’s a safe bet that Reckless, now in their 32nd year, will be worth your time, whether you’re looking for crates and crates and crates of records, or want to pick a signed Taylor Swift disc for your little sister. Or yourself."

Click here for the rest of the list.

