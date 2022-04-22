This Is Colorado's Most Famous Food

Every state has an identity, from iconic landmarks and popular attractions to geographical features, and, of course, food!

"It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history," according to Mashed. "And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves. (Just ask people if it's "soda" or "pop," and you'll see just how important our regional foodie identity is!)"

The website also found each state's most iconic dish or ingredient. Their pick for Colorado is...

Green chiles!