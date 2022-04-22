This Is Colorado's Most Famous Food

By Zuri Anderson

April 22, 2022

Happy girl eating Mexican fast food quesadilla on the beach. Healthy and tasty snack
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has an identity, from iconic landmarks and popular attractions to geographical features, and, of course, food!

"It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history," according to Mashed. "And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves. (Just ask people if it's "soda" or "pop," and you'll see just how important our regional foodie identity is!)"

The website also found each state's most iconic dish or ingredient. Their pick for Colorado is...

Green chiles!

A closeup of many green hot chili peppers
Photo: Getty Images

Here's why they selected this popular ingredient:

"Want to torpedo a dinner conversation in Colorado? Suggest the state's famous food chiles might be inferior to New Mexico's. The Denver Channel says the rivalry is very real, and Colorado takes its green chiles very seriously. And here's the thing: The 'chile' is a pepper with just the right amount of heat and all the flavor you could possibly want to go along with it. We don't want to get into a fight with New Mexico, but we can't deny: We love the famous Colorado green chile, and we wish it was available everywhere."

Curious about what food represents other states? Click here to check out Mashed's full article.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.