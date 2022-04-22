This Is The Best Deep Dish Pizza In Chicago

Picture it. You're strolling down the street and you see a small Italian restaurant in the city that is known for its deep dish pizza. There is an orange glow coming from the hanging lamps above every checkered table cloth strewn with parmesan crumbs, and all you can smell is pepperoni. The best deep dish pizza spot in the Windy City offers these sights, smells and so much more.

Serious Eats compiled a list of the best deep dish pizza in Chicago, and Giordano's took first place due to the abundance of cheese that they use to make their pizza and the fluffiness of the crust.

Here is what Serious Eats said about Giordano's:

"Their specialty is the Chicago Classic Deep Dish: a vertical, architectural marvel of stuffed crust pizza. It’s photogenic in a defiant way—right when you pull a slice out of the pan, you can practically measure the cheese pull in yards, not inches. It’s a visual show-stopper with a crust that's crispy on the outside and pillowy on the inside; it reminds me of pressed and layered white bread, but somehow it remains appealingly fluffy while being dense enough to hold up to what’s sandwiched inside. The sauce is on the puréed end of the spectrum, and just sweet enough to counterbalance all that cheese."

