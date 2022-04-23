Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2022
By Dani Medina
April 23, 2022
Photo: Netflix
April has came and went. And that means it's time for new Netflix titles! Netflix is bringing some old classics back and, of course, some new binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From The Circle and Stranger Things to Crazy, Stupid, Love and Forrest Gump, there's something for everyone! Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in May 2022:
May 1
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)
- 40-Love (2021)
- 42 (2013)
- A Man Wanted
- A River Runs Through It (1992)
- Are You the One? (Season 6)
- Arpo (Season 1)
- Blippi Wonders (Season 1)
- Corpse Bride (2005)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
- Den of Thieves (2018)
- Dirty Harry (1971)
- Empire State (2013)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
- Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
- Jackass Movie Collection:
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q (2002)
- Kedibone (2020)
- Menace II Society (1993)
- Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Summerland (2020)
- The Gentlemen (2019)
- The Lake House (2006)
- Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3)
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- When Harry Met Sally (1989)
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2)
May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022)
- Chris DiStefano: Speshy Weshy
May 4
- El Marginal (Season 5)
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Limited Series)
- Summertime (Season 3)
- The Circle (Season 4)
May 5
- Blood Sisters (Limited Series)
- Clark (Limited Series)
- El marginal (Season 5)
- The Pentaverate (Limited Series)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)
- Wild Babies (Season 1)
May 6
- Along for the Ride (2022)
- Aykut Eniste 2 (2021)
- Marmaduke (2022)
- Thar (2022)
- The Sound of Music (Season 1)
- The Takedown (2022)
- Welcome to Eden (Season 1)
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes (2022)
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2022)
May 10
- Outlander (Season 5)
- Workin’ Moms (Season 6)
May 11
- 42 Days of Darkness / 42 días en la oscuridad (Season 1)
- Brotherhood (Season 2)
- Operation Mincemeat (2022)
- Our Father (2022)
May 12
- MaveriX (Season 1)
- Savage Beauty (Season 1)
May 13
- Bling Empire (Season 2)
- New Heights (Season 1)
- Senior Year (2022)
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuner (Season 1)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1)
May 14
- Borrego (2022)
May 15
- PJ Masks (Season 4)
May 16
- Servant of the People (Seasons 2 & 3)
- Tully (2018)
- Vampire in the Garden (Season 1)
May 17
- The Future Diary (Season 2)
May 18
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022)
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 1)
- The Perfect Family / La Familia Perfecta (2022)
- Toscana (2022)
- Who Killed Sara? (Season 3)
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing (2022)
- Insiders (Season 2)
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (2022)
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs (Season 1)
- The G Word with Adam Conover (Season 1)
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022)
May 20
- Ben Is Back (2018)
- F*ck Love Too (2022) N
- Jackass 4.5 (2022)
- Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3)
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1)
May 22
- One Piece (New Episodes)
May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
- Godspeed (2022) N
- Sea of Love (Season 1)
May 25
- Larva Pendant (2022)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5)
May 26
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (2022)
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 3)
May 27
- Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1)
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (2022)
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)
