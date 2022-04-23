Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2022

By Dani Medina

April 23, 2022

Photo: Netflix

April has came and went. And that means it's time for new Netflix titles! Netflix is bringing some old classics back and, of course, some new binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From The Circle and Stranger Things to Crazy, Stupid, Love and Forrest Gump, there's something for everyone! Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in May 2022:

May 1

  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)
  • 40-Love (2021)
  • 42 (2013)
  • A Man Wanted
  • A River Runs Through It (1992)
  • Are You the One? (Season 6)
  • Arpo (Season 1)
  • Blippi Wonders (Season 1)
  • Corpse Bride (2005)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
  • Den of Thieves (2018)
  • Dirty Harry (1971)
  • Empire State (2013)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
  • Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
  • Jackass Movie Collection:
    • Jackass: The Movie
    • Jackass 2.5
    • Jackass 3.5
  • John Q (2002)
  • Kedibone (2020)
  • Menace II Society (1993)
  • Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
  • Rambo (2008)
  • Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
  • Road to Perdition (2002)
  • Seven Years in Tibet (1997)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • Summerland (2020)
  • The Gentlemen (2019)
  • The Lake House (2006)
  • Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3)
  • U.S. Marshals (1998)
  • When Harry Met Sally (1989)
  • War of the Worlds (2005)
  • You’ve Got Mail (1998)

May 2

  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2)

May 3

  • Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022)
  • Chris DiStefano: Speshy Weshy

May 4

  • El Marginal (Season 5)
  • Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Limited Series)
  • Summertime (Season 3)
  • The Circle (Season 4)

May 5

  • Blood Sisters (Limited Series)
  • Clark (Limited Series)
  • El marginal (Season 5)
  • The Pentaverate (Limited Series)
  • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)
  • Wild Babies (Season 1)

May 6

  • Along for the Ride (2022)
  • Aykut Eniste 2 (2021)
  • Marmaduke (2022)
  • Thar (2022)
  • The Sound of Music (Season 1)
  • The Takedown (2022)
  • Welcome to Eden (Season 1)

May 8

  • Christina P: Mom Genes (2022)

May 9

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2022)

May 10

  • Outlander (Season 5)
  • Workin’ Moms (Season 6)

May 11

  • 42 Days of Darkness / 42 días en la oscuridad (Season 1)
  • Brotherhood (Season 2)
  • Operation Mincemeat (2022)
  • Our Father (2022)

May 12

  • MaveriX (Season 1)
  • Savage Beauty (Season 1)

May 13

  • Bling Empire (Season 2)
  • New Heights (Season 1)
  • Senior Year (2022)
  • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuner (Season 1)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1)

May 14

  • Borrego (2022)

May 15

  • PJ Masks (Season 4)

May 16

  • Servant of the People (Seasons 2 & 3)
  • Tully (2018)
  • Vampire in the Garden (Season 1)

May 17

  • The Future Diary (Season 2)

May 18

  • Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 1)
  • The Perfect Family / La Familia Perfecta (2022)
  • Toscana (2022)
  • Who Killed Sara? (Season 3)

May 19

  • A Perfect Pairing (2022)
  • Insiders (Season 2)
  • Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (2022)
  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs (Season 1)
  • The G Word with Adam Conover (Season 1)
  • The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022)

May 20

  • Ben Is Back (2018)
  • F*ck Love Too (2022) N
  • Jackass 4.5 (2022)
  • Love, Death & Robots (Volume 3)
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1)

May 22

  • One Piece (New Episodes)

May 23

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  • Godspeed (2022) N
  • Sea of Love (Season 1)

May 25

  • Larva Pendant (2022)
  • Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5)

May 26

  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (2022)
  • Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 3)

May 27

  • Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1)

May 30

  • Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (2022)

May 31

  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)

To see the list of what's leaving Netflix in May 2022, click here.

