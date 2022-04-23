Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In May 2022
By Dani Medina
April 23, 2022
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — so make sure you watch it now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in May 2022:
May 1
- Abduction (2011)
- A YELLOW BIRD (2016)
- Aliens Stole My Body (2020)
- Angel ‘N’ Devil (2014)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
- Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
- Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)
- Dear John (2010)
- Fire in the Blood (2012)
- First Knight (1995)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)
- Hudson Hawk (1991)
- I Am Divine (2013)
- JFK: The Making of a President (2017)
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (2018)
- JT LeRoy (2018)
- KO One Return (2012)
- K.O. One Re-act (2013)
- K.O.3an Guo (2009)
- Laatu (2018)
- Léon: The Professional (1994)
- Loev (2015)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Richie Rich (1994)
- Secret Window (2004)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Silverado (1985)
- Snakes on a Plane (2006)
- Snatch (2000)
- Stepmom (1998)
- Stripes (1981)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- Te Ata (2017)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- The Lucky One (2012)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- The Outsiders (2004)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
- The Town (2010)
- The Whole Truth (2016)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- V for Vendetta (2006)
- When a Stranger Calls (2006)
- Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
- Yogi Bear (2010)
May 2
- A Private War (2018)
- Boys Over Flowers (Season 1)
- Colony (Seasons 1-3)
- Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 1)
- Hoarders (Season 1)
- Iris (Season 1)
- One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)
- WWII: Lost Films (Season 1)
May 3
- The Universe: Ancient Mysteries Solved (Season 1)
May 4
- Arctic Dogs (2019)
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)
- The Clovehitch Killer (2018)
May 5
- StartUp (Season 1-3)
May 6
- Dead Man Down (2013)
May 7
- Action Replayy (2010)
- Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
May 8
- Gatao 2: Rise of the King (2018)
- John Henry (2020)
May 12
- Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)
May 13
- Eye in the Sky (2015)
- Monsoon (2020)
- Wild Oats (2016)
May 14
- Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)
- Backdraft 2 (2019)
- Can’t Complain (2007)
- Sorry To Disturb (2008)
- Let’s Dance (2006)
- The Delivery Boy (2018)
- What’s Up? (2006)
May 15
- Lovesong (2016)
May 23
- Shot Caller
May 31
- Battleship
- Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
- Chloe
- Closer
- Coach Carter
- Dennis the Menace
- Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Free Willy
- Hairspray
- Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
- Happy Feet
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- New Year's Eve
- Sniper: Legacy
- Stardust
- Sucker Punch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Blind Side
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Disaster Artist
- The Final Destination
- Top Gun
- Wild Things
- Zoolander
