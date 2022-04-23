Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In May 2022

By Dani Medina

April 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.

As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — so make sure you watch it now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in May 2022:

May 1

  • Abduction (2011)
  • A YELLOW BIRD (2016)
  • Aliens Stole My Body (2020)
  • Angel ‘N’ Devil (2014)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
  • Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
  • Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)
  • Dear John (2010)
  • Fire in the Blood (2012)
  • First Knight (1995)
  • Green Lantern (2011)
  • He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)
  • Hudson Hawk (1991)
  • I Am Divine (2013)
  • JFK: The Making of a President (2017)
  • John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (2018)
  • JT LeRoy (2018)
  • KO One Return (2012)
  • K.O. One Re-act (2013)
  • K.O.3an Guo (2009)
  • Laatu (2018)
  • Léon: The Professional (1994)
  • Loev (2015)
  • Moneyball (2011)
  • Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • Richie Rich (1994)
  • Secret Window (2004)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • Shrek 2 (2004)
  • Silverado (1985)
  • Snakes on a Plane (2006)
  • Snatch (2000)
  • Stepmom (1998)
  • Stripes (1981)
  • Superman Returns (2006)
  • Te Ata (2017)
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Green Mile (1999)
  • The Lucky One (2012)
  • The Negotiator (1998)
  • The Outsiders (2004)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
  • The Town (2010)
  • The Whole Truth (2016)
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
  • V for Vendetta (2006)
  • When a Stranger Calls (2006)
  • Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
  • Yogi Bear (2010)

May 2

  • A Private War (2018)
  • Boys Over Flowers (Season 1)
  • Colony (Seasons 1-3)
  • Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 1)
  • Hoarders (Season 1)
  • Iris (Season 1)
  • One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)
  • WWII: Lost Films (Season 1)

May 3

  • The Universe: Ancient Mysteries Solved (Season 1)

May 4

  • Arctic Dogs (2019)
  • Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)
  • The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

May 5

  • StartUp (Season 1-3)

May 6

  • Dead Man Down (2013)

May 7

  • Action Replayy (2010)
  • Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

May 8

  • Gatao 2: Rise of the King (2018)
  • John Henry (2020)

May 12

  • Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)

May 13

  • Eye in the Sky (2015)
  • Monsoon (2020)
  • Wild Oats (2016)

May 14

  • Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)
  • Backdraft 2 (2019)
  • Can’t Complain (2007)
  • Sorry To Disturb (2008)
  • Let’s Dance (2006)
  • The Delivery Boy (2018)
  • What’s Up? (2006)

May 15

  • Lovesong (2016)

May 23

  • Shot Caller

May 31

  • Battleship 
  • Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same 
  • Chloe 
  • Closer 
  • Coach Carter 
  • Dennis the Menace 
  • Downton Abbey: Series 1-6  
  • Final Destination 3 
  • Final Destination 5 
  • Free Willy 
  • Hairspray 
  • Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3  
  • Happy Feet 
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer 
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 
  • New Year's Eve 
  • Sniper: Legacy 
  • Stardust 
  • Sucker Punch 
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 
  • The Blind Side 
  • The Devil's Advocate 
  • The Disaster Artist 
  • The Final Destination 
  • Top Gun 
  • Wild Things 
  • Zoolander 

For a list of everything coming to Netflix in May 2022, click here.

