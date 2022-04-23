Mick Jagger Praises MGK And Yungblud For Bringing 'Life' To Rock Music

By Yashira C.

April 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In a recent interview, Mick Jagger praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly for bringing "life" to a new generation of rock music, via The Independent.

“In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” said The Rolling Stones frontman.

The musician also opened up about retirement plans following the band's upcoming 60th-anniversary tour. “I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour,” he said. “I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it.” He added, “I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”

Both Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud have released new music in the last year, with MGK releasing his second pop-punk album "mainstream sellout" in late March. The "emo girl" singer described the album as “more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper."

