Post Malone Shares Snippet Of Upcoming Doja Cat Collaboration: Listen

By Yashira C.

April 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone recently took to Instagram live to share a snippet from his unreleased collaboration with Doja Cat.

Post Malone introduced the track by showering Doja with compliments. "This one is featuring the most incredible and beautiful and most talented Doja Cat. She is so incredible. I am so blessed and so honored to be able to have worked with her," he said. The song is titled "Happy," which is also the perfect description of how the song sounds. Malone also confirmed on IG Live that his new album will include 14 tracks with more features including The Weeknd, The Kid Laroi, Roddy Ricch, and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes.

Listen to the snippet below.

A couple of weeks ago, the rapper's manager Dre London confirmed that Malone's new album twelve carat toothache will be arriving in May. "Results Or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month! What u want in life results or excuses!!" London wrote on Instagram. There is still no exact release date. In an interview with Billboard, Malone revealed that the album will “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream. The duality, the balance of everything, I think that’s what makes this album feel like it’s glued together."

