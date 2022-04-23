Post Malone Shares Snippet Of Upcoming Doja Cat Collaboration: Listen

Post Malone recently took to Instagram live to share a snippet from his unreleased collaboration with Doja Cat.

Post Malone introduced the track by showering Doja with compliments. "This one is featuring the most incredible and beautiful and most talented Doja Cat. She is so incredible. I am so blessed and so honored to be able to have worked with her," he said. The song is titled "Happy," which is also the perfect description of how the song sounds. Malone also confirmed on IG Live that his new album will include 14 tracks with more features including The Weeknd, The Kid Laroi, Roddy Ricch, and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes.

Listen to the snippet below.