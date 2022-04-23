Twitter Bans Ads Denying Climate Change

Twitter announced it has banned all advertisers who denounce climate change, echoing a policy already enacted by Google in late 2021.

“Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” Twitter said in a statement outlining its new policy Friday (April 23) via the Associated Press,﻿ which coincided with the global demonstration of 'Earth Day.'

As of Saturday (April 23), the company has not given any indication that the change would affect what users post on the website.

The social media giant -- like its competitor Facebook -- has been targeted by groups aiming to promote misleading claims regarding climate change in order to reach a wider audience.

Twitter's Earth Day announcement came hours ahead of the European Union's new agreement requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for several polarizing topics including disinformation, as well as hate speech and additional harmful content.

Twitter said it planned to publicly share more information in the coming months on how it will provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” regarding conversations its users engage in, the AP reports.

The company had previously claimed to focus on the climate topic and offer what it described as "pre-bunks" during last year's U.N. climate conference, which called for more action to be taken against misinformation surrounding climate change.