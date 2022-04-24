Selena Gomez Recreates Iconic 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Moment On TikTok

Selena Gomez is reminiscing about her time on the beloved sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place and she made a TikTok about it! The singer and her old co-star Jennifer Stone recreated one of the most iconic moments from the TV show known as the "Crazy Funky Junky Hat" song. For many fans, their first introduction to Selena was through this show where she served up teenage angst and sassy zingers as Alex Russo. Stone portrayed Alex's best friend Harper who was notorious for making bold fashion choices.