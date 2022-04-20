Selena Gomez And Camila Cabello Prove To Be Iconic Duo In Viral TikTok

It looks like Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello had a blast during their girls night.

In a video the "Lose You To Love Me" singer shared on TikTok, the two are seen sitting near a dining room table sipping martinis and mouthing the words to an iconic Dance Moms scene between Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland.

"And then there were two. I know, nobody likes us. The two b-tches are left," Selena and Camila say in the video that has received over 8 million views and nearly two million likes.

Selena captioned the video "stream familia lol" as a shoutout to the "Bam Bam" singer who just released her third studio album earlier this month.

The video, posted overnight Wednesday (April 20), proved that the world needs to see more of Selena and Camila together.

"THE DUO WE NEVER EXPECTED BUT NEEDED," one user commented.

"i wanna hang out w selena. she’s such a vibeeee," said another.

"Selena being active on TikTok is my fav thing ever," another user said in reference to the deluge of TikToks that Selena has blessed us with, one of which was her dancing to her new bestie's new song. "Love my girl Camilla," she captioned the video. "Edit. I was too drunk on life. Camila mothereffen Cabello," she commented under her own post making fun of herself for adding an extra "L" in Camila's name.