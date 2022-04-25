Airport Refutes Iggy Azalea's Claims From Heated Twitter Thread
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2022
Nearly two weeks ago, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to warn fans about American Airlines after she claimed the airliner stranded her and her son. Now the airport where she was supposed to fly out from has offered more clarity about the claims she made in her angry Twitter thread.
According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, April 24, sources from Los Angeles International Airport say that Iggy Azalea was actually late to her flight. The "Kream" rapper allegedly arrived at the airport at 5:30 for her 6:00 p.m. flight. She was able to check her bags and go through security without issue but someone in her party got caught up at TSA.
Since the flight finished boarding 15 minutes before take-off, the doors were closed before Azalea could reach the gate. The strange part is that her luggage made it on to the flight first, but they will be sent back to her home. The story from LAX's sources sounds a lot different than the one Azalea told on Twitter.
"I wanted to tell any families booking travel be careful flying with young kids on @AmericanAir," she tweeted on April 18. "I was flying with my son & they sold our seats while the gate was still open then refused to take our bags off the plane although every other flight was sold out for that night."
"I explained why stranding me is one thing but taking a babies luggage is pretty s**t," she continued. "There’s stuff he really needs. They do not care. lucky I booked a different airline but the average person would’ve been ass out and f**ked i so just wanted to warn other moms… Be careful! 💖"
American Airlines did not comment on her experience.