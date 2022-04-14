Iggy Azalea Says She's 'Not On Good Terms' With Playboi Carti
By Tony M. Centeno
April 14, 2022
Iggy Azalea is not happy with the comments Playboi Carti made about their co-parenting situation. After the rapper claimed that he loves her "to death" and boasted that she is a great mom, Azalea fired back and said that she doesn't even have direct contact with Carti.
In a series of tweets posted Tuesday night, April 12, the "Kream" rapper put Playboi Carti on blast for claiming that he takes good care of her and their two-year-old son Onyx. Apparently, Azalea had a good laugh at the rapper's expense after she saw what he said about her.
“Take care of me? Lmaooooo,” she tweeted. “Let’s not get carried away now.”
"Youve been mislead," Azalea wrote in a separate tweet. "I don't f**k with a man I'm not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s**t so badly I had to stop all direct contact."
Azalea ended up deleting the tweets about the father of her child. Her reaction came after XXL released a rare interview with the "King Vamp" rapper. In the outlet's Q&A, Playboi Carti discussed a number of topics from his new album to his struggles with mental health. Deep within the interview, Carti talked about co-parenting with Azalea and said that he takes care of his son and the child's mother.
“I just got responsibilities,” Carti said. “I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of.”
Obviously, Azalea doesn't believe that's the case. As of this report, Carti has not responded to Azalea's side of the story.