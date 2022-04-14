Iggy Azalea Says She's 'Not On Good Terms' With Playboi Carti

"Youve been mislead," Azalea wrote in a separate tweet. "I don't f**k with a man I'm not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s**t so badly I had to stop all direct contact."



Azalea ended up deleting the tweets about the father of her child. Her reaction came after XXL released a rare interview with the "King Vamp" rapper. In the outlet's Q&A, Playboi Carti discussed a number of topics from his new album to his struggles with mental health. Deep within the interview, Carti talked about co-parenting with Azalea and said that he takes care of his son and the child's mother.



“I just got responsibilities,” Carti said. “I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of.”



Obviously, Azalea doesn't believe that's the case. As of this report, Carti has not responded to Azalea's side of the story.

