Ice Cream Recalls Affecting Major Brands

Several popular brands were included in recent ice cream recalls.

Various Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President's Choice and Scotsburn Joins Farmers flavors were included in a recall in Canada over possible bacteria contamination in which the ice cream flavors may have pieces of plastic or metal, BGR.com reports.

Turkey Hill Dairy later reported that some of its 48oz Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream containers might contain peanuts, which weren't listed on the container and could trigger severe issues for individuals with peanut allergies.

The Canadian recall was posted on April 20, while Turkey Hill's recall was shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the following day.

The various brands of ice cream that may include pieces of plastic and metal include the following:

Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, 11.36 liters Baskin Robbins Vanilla Ice Cream, 946 ml Baskin Robbins Prailines 'N Cream Ice Cream, 946 ml Baskin Robbins Chocolate Mousse Royale Ice Cream, 946 ml Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, 946 ml Best Buy Vanilla Ice Milk, 1.5 liters President's Choice Loads of Chocolatey Caramel Treats Light Ice Cream, 1.5 liters President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Elk Crossing Ice Cream, 946 ml President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Rocky Road Ice Cream, 946 ml President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Vanilla Ice Cream, 946 ml President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Mint Ice Cream, 946 ml President's Choice Ice Cream Shop Mango Ice Cream, 946 ml Scotsburn Joins Farmers Hoof Prints Light Ice Cream, 1.5 liters

Anyone who purchased the ice cream included in the Canadian recall is advised to stop eating the product, throw it away or return it to the store in which it was purchased for a refund.

Separately, individuals who purchased the Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream are also advised to return the item for a refund even if they don't suffer from a peanut allergy as it run the risk of serving it to others with allergies.