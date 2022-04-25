Michigan Police Stop Car For Headlights And Find 700 Different Pills

A driver was stopped by police in Bay County early Sunday morning for driving without headlights, but police soon made an unexpected discovery.

According to MLive, the suspect, who's name is being withheld until arraignment is reached by the Bay County District Court, was driving a Dodge van down North Euclid Avenue when officers noticed that only his parking lights were on. Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham told MLive that the driver identified as a 21-year-old and gave deputies consent to search him and his vehicle after being pulled over for his headlights.

“During the pat down of his person, deputies found he had concealed narcotics in his waistband, sorted in a bag,” Cunningham shared with MLive.

Police found over 700 prescription pills sorted out into bags, none of which were actually prescribed to the suspect. OxyContin, Vicodin, clonazepam and alprazolam were seized among the findings. Police noted that the man was not under the influence of drugs as he was driving.

He was quickly arrested and jailed on multiple drug charges. Officer Cunningham expressed the impact that this bust had on the Bay City area:

“This was a good stop. That’s 700 pills that won’t be on the streets.”