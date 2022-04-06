Truck Driver In Deadly Arizona Crash Admits To Daily Fentanyl Use

A truck driver is now facing serious charges after causing a deadly crash in Surprise, reported AZ Family. The wreck happened around 11 a.m. on Monday morning near Grand and 163rd Avenues.

57-year-old Dewey Sigler was arrested at the scene of the accident.

Court documents state that Sigler was driving a rented Penske box truck. That truck hit a Toyota car and pushed it off of the road. The two people inside the Toyota car were hurt. Sigler's truck then hit a Nissan Altima, killing the driver. After hitting the Nissan, the Penske truck then crashed into a semi-truck.

According to court records, first responders tried trating Sigler in the back of the DPS vehicle, but he was slumped over. He began complaining of a possible heart attack and was taken to the hospital. At the hospital, he was given Narcan. Sigler told the hospital that he takes about 10 fentanyl pills every day. DPS troopers found 30 pills that were "presumably fentanyl" in Sigler's bag.

Sigler's toxicology report showed the presence of drugs in his system. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa county Jail on suspicion of manslaughter and drug charges.