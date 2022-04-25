Pet Squirrel Attacks Burglar During Robbery

A pet squirrel in Idaho managed to heroically protect his home during a burglary.

Adam Pearl of Meridian told Idaho News 6 that he was immediately greeted by his pet squirrel, Joey, and noticed several doors normally closed were left open.

Pearl said he went to the back bedroom and saw scratches "around the locking area" of his gun safe, adding that he "knew somebody was definitely in here messing around."

Pearl said he called Meridian Police and responding officer Ashley Turner was also greeted at the door by Joey.

"During her investigations Joey had run in the bedroom just screwing around like he always does between her legs and kind of startled her," Pearl told Idaho News 6. She says whoa, what was that, and I said ahhh don't worry about that, that's just Joey, my pet squirrel ya know."

Officer Turner asked Pearl if Joey would bite and he responded, "he usually doesn't bite but you never know cause he is a squirrel."

Officer Turner left the house and returned a few hours later with the items stolen during the incident and confirmed that Joey managed to bite the burglar while attempting to protect the home.

"She said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands so she asked him 'did you get that from the squirrel' and he says yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn't stop until I left," Pearl said.

"Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house, which is crazy," Pearl added. "You can't ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great."

Peal said Joey was rewarded with his favorite candy, Whoppers, for his heroic act.