Possible Meth Lab Discovered Inside Plantation Hotel Room

By Zuri Anderson

April 25, 2022

First responders were not prepared for what they found after they got reports of an unresponsive person at a Florida hotel.

WKMG reports that Plantation Fire Rescue responded to La Quinta Inn on South Peters Road on Saturday (April 23). Crews say found 35-year-old Joshua Teems unresponsive inside the room and believe he may have died of an overdose. Officials also claim first responders discovered the hotel room being run as a possible meth lab, forcing everyone in the hotel to be evacuated for their safety.

Hazmat teams from Sunrise Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue were called in to help with the hazardous lab. Officials couldn't remove the chemicals immediately since the methamphetamine was still cooking inside the unit, according to Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson Aston Bright.

NBC 6 learned from police that it may have been a "shake-and-bake" operation for Teems' personal use.

"This was a more crude operation, more than likely for personal use type deal, so it wasn’t like an industrial-scale operation," Bright explained. Guests and employees were allowed to return to the hotel later that night, according to reporters.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

