Lynnwood Man Didn't Know Bag Of 'Crystals' In His Yard Was Meth

A Washington homeowner called the cops after making an interesting discovery in his front yard recently, The News & Observer wrote.

On March 22, the man, who lives in Lynnwood, told police he found a "suspicious package" on his property. He also examined the contents of the mysterious package, which reportedly contained a substance that looked like "crystals wrapped in plastic," according to the Lynnwood Police department.

Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the plastic bag contained a pound of meth.

Unfortunately, authorities have no idea who left the bag of drugs behind. They claim a crime scene technician didn't find any fingerprints on the package. No word on if the investigation is ongoing.

"We appreciate the vigilant homeowner calling in the discovery immediately," Johanna Small says, a Lynnwood Police spokesperson.

People have come up with more creative ways to conceal or discard illicit drugs and other substances. For example, parents found weed stashed in their 8-year-old daughter's birthday present.

Last month, authorities in California were surprised after finding nearly $3 million worth of meth disguised as onions. A semi-truck driver claims he didn't know there were duffels bags full of cocaine inside the steel pipes he was transporting.