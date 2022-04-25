This Is The Best Burger In Alabama

A Huntsville restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Bulgogi Burger at Peppered Pig as the top choice for Alabama.

"This food truck serves up inventive burgers and has a loyal following among Alabama locals," Eat This, Not That's April Benshosan. "The Peppered Pig's Yelp reviewers seem to love the bulgogi burger, which comes loaded with rice, Korean barbecue sauce, and kimchi."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burger in every state: