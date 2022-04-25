This Is The Best Burger In Alabama
By Jason Hall
April 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Huntsville restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Bulgogi Burger at Peppered Pig as the top choice for Alabama.
"This food truck serves up inventive burgers and has a loyal following among Alabama locals," Eat This, Not That's April Benshosan. "The Peppered Pig's Yelp reviewers seem to love the bulgogi burger, which comes loaded with rice, Korean barbecue sauce, and kimchi."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burger in every state:
- Alabama- Bulgogi Burger at Peppered Pig (Huntsville)
- Alaska- Bacon Cheeseburger at Tommy's Burger Shop (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Thousand Island Burger at Laura's Burgers and More (Avondale)
- Arkansas- Jalapeño Burger at Tailgater's Burger Company (Hope)
- California- Classic burger at Pie 'n Burger (Pasadena)
- Colorado- Island Burger at Meta Burger (Denver)
- Connecticut- House Burger at Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet (New Britain)
- Delaware- Hudson Valley Foie Gras Burger at Two Stones Pub (Newark)
- Florida- Monday Remedy at Hate Mondays Tavern (Miami)
- Georgia- Fox Burger at Fox & Fig (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Wrangler Burger at The Saddle Room (Waimea)
- Idaho- Bison Burger at Scooter's Chillin' and Grillin' (Twin Falls)
- Illinois- Philly Burger at Patino's Grill (Chicago)
- Indiana- Figgy Piggy at Octave Grill (Chesterton)
- Iowa- Napoli Burger at The Map Room (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- Creole Gouda Burger at Do-B's (Emporia)
- Kentucky- Southern Bell at Mussel & Burger Bar Downtown (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Cali Burger at Fharmacy Nola (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palais Royale at Palace Diner (Biddeford)
- Maryland- McHenry Burger at Vagabond Sandwich Company (Bel Air)
- Massachusetts- Urban Cowboy Burger at Lexie's Newburyport (Newburyport)
- Michigan- Southwest Burger at Zo's Good Burger (Dearborn)
- Minnesota- The Schwietz Burger at Brunson's Pub (Sait Paul)
- Mississippi- Super Cheeseburger at Stamps Super Burgers (Jackson)
- Missouri- JohnBoy at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew (Perryville)
- Montana- Santa Fe Burger at The Burger Dive (Billings)
- Nebraska- Croque Garcon at Block 16 (Omaha)
- Nevada- Inclined Burger at Inclined Burgers and Brews (Inclined Village)
- New Hampshire- Urban Cowboy at Lexie's Joint (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Holypeño at Diesel and Duke (Montclair)
- New Mexico- Green Chile Cheeseburger at Sparky's Burgers, BBQ & Espresso (Hatch)
- New York- The Emmy Burger at Emily (Clinton Hill)
- North Carolina- Carolina Bro at Bros Sandwich Shack (Avon)
- North Dakota- Totally Slawesome Burger at JL Beers (Fargo)
- Ohio- Ace Burger at Flavor 91 Bistro (Whitehall)
- Oklahoma- Regular Cheeseburger at Nic's Grill (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Hawthorne at PDX Sliders (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Stock Burger at Stockyard Sandwich (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Cheeseburger at Mission (Newport)
- South Carolina- Seoul Burger at Arden's Burger & Grill (Anderson)
- South Dakota- Hot Granny at Black Hills Burger & Bun Co. (Custer)
- Tennessee- 1/2 Pound Tasty and Stuffed Burger at Tasty and Delicious (Nashville)
- Texas- El Caliente Burger at Papa's Burgers (San Antonio)
- Utah- Whiskey Burger at Comb Ridge Eat and Drink (Bluff)
- Vermont- The Doc Burger at Doc Ponds (Stowe)
- Virginia- Empire Burger at Gourmet Burger Bistro (Portsmouth)
- Washington- Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Burger at Skagit Valley Burgers Express (Sedro-Woolley)
- West Virginia- Dynamo at Secret Sandwich Society (Fayetteville)
- Wisconsin- Cheeseburger at Kopp's Frozen Custard (Glendale)
- Wyoming- Nooner at Liberty Burger (Jackson)