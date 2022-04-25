This Is The Best Burger In Massachusetts

A Newburyort restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Urban Cowboy Burger at Lexie's Newburyport as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"If you love burgers topped with onion rings, this is a must-try at Lexie's Newburyport," Eat This, Not That's April Benshosan wrote. "Just look at that perfectly layered sauce!"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burger in every state: