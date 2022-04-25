This Is The Best Place To Brunch In Chicago

Could brunch be the new most important meal of the day? After hearing about the brunch that is served at this local diner, you may consider.

Secret Chicago broke down the 20 best breakfast and brunch spots in Chicago, and the Little Goat Diner came in on top of the list. The Little Goat Dinner, located off of West Randolph Street, ranks high due to its extensive menu that is perfected by Bravo Top Chef, Stephanie Izard. The atmosphere of the location and the aesthetic of the dinner is cozy and comfortable, and there is something for everyone to try.

Here is what Secret Chicago had to say about the Little Goat Diner:

"With Stephanie Izard, the first female chef to win Bravo’s Top Chef, at the helm, you can bet your bottom dollar the Little Goat Diner will serve up a brunch to please the pickiest of people. A menu dedicated to brunching and serving spectacular dishes all day makes this an ever-reliable brunch spot that always exceeds expectations. The retro midcentury-modern diner is casual and cozy so you can brunch away in comfort and choose from an array of delectable brunch options both traditional and worldly."

