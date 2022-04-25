This Is The Best Rollercoaster At Kings Island

By Logan DeLoye

April 25, 2022

BRITAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS
Photo: Getty Images

If you have been to Kings Island, you have heard of this fairly new, thrilling rollercoaster that opened in 2020, and if you have not been to Kings Island; what are you waiting for?

According to a top 10 list compiled by Coaster 101, Orion is the best rollercoaster at Kings Island, beating out the once favored Diamondback. Excluding the old wooden coasters, Orion ranks highest due to its steep drop, long track and tall inverted helix that takes riders through various fast-paced twists and turns.

Here is what Coaster 101 said about Kings Island's Orion:

"Orion commands the Kings Island skyline as you approach the park. Its imposing lift hill taunts soon-to-be riders as they wait in line. Though Orion and Diamondback are products of the same manufacturer, these B&M coasters provide completely different ride experiences. The ascent to the top of the lift hill is swift but provides beautiful vistas of the rolling hills and tree canopy surrounding the park. But the serenity of the view doesn’t last long. The intensity of the 300-foot drop made my eyes water as if I were chopping onions. The force exerted on me at the base of the drop was unmatched. The speed hill following the horseshoe turn provides a blast of airtime atypical for B&Ms."

For other top-rated roller coasters at the park visit coaster101.com.

