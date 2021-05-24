Feedback

'Unruly' Teens Start Several Fights, Force Ohio Theme Park To Close Early

By Kelly Fisher

May 24, 2021

So many fights broke out at an Ohio amusement park over the weekend that the park had to close early, authorities have confirmed.

Kings Island marked its opening weekend May 15, and on Saturday (May 22), the park closed 30 minutes early because of several altercations between “unruly guests.” They happened throughout the day, and culminated with one bigger fight around 10 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The agency responded along with the Mason Police Department, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Most of the people involved in the brawls were juveniles, and no one was arrested that day, according to the Enquirer. It was not immediately clear what caused the fights.

Ryan Smith, who was at the amusement park with his family, told the Enquirer that he overheard "a lot of F-bombs," during the incidents.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority,” Kings Island said in a statement. “On Saturday, the the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. The behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island.”

Photo: Getty Images

