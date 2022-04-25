Twitter Accepts Elon Musk's Buyout

By Jason Hall

April 25, 2022

TIME Person of the Year
Photo: Getty Images

Twitter has accepted Elon Musk's $44 million buyout, the company confirmed in a news release obtained by CNN on Monday (April 25).

The official confirmation comes hours after BBC.com reported share trading in Twitter's stock increased its price up 5.1% to $51.57, though still remaining below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share, prior to the U.S. stock market opening on Monday.

Bloomberg.com reports Twitter's board met with Musk whose net worth is listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at about $273 billion, making him the world's richest person -- over the weekend to discuss his $43 billion to purchase the remaining shares of the social media company.

Twitter had initially rejected Musk's approach, however, a source with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg that negotiations are now "in the final stretch."

Musk has offered to acquire the remaining shares of the company for $54.20 per share, valuing Twitter at $43.4 billion, according to an SEC filing, which the billionaire shared on his verified account on Thursday (April 14).

The figures represent a 38% premium over Twitter's April 1 closing price -- which was the last trading day prior to the billionaire revealing that he became Twitter's biggest shareholder -- and an 18% premium over its closing price on April 13.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

