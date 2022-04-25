This Washington Beach Is One Of The Best Beaches In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

April 25, 2022

Senior man and woman couple embracing at sunset or sunrise on a deserted tropical beach
Photo: Getty Images

TripAdvisor released their 2022 list of the "Top 25 Beaches" in the United States, and one Washington state beach made the list.

That honor goes to Ruby Beach!

Located in Olympic National Park, reviewers describe the destination as a calming and gorgeous beach that encapsulates the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Here's what a recent review said about Ruby Beach:

"Ruby is interesting, beautiful and - as a bonus, easy to get to. The beach has a lot of downed trees (logs) brought in by the ocean, not piled high so the beach is inaccessible but enough so most will enjoy the challenge of climbing over and picking a route to the water. There is also a ribbon on stones that the water has worn smooth on their journey that beachcombers may enjoy picking through. It is easy to wade into the water with its gradual slope, but it is not a swimming beach. There are also rock formations, stacks, that can be explored for creatures, along with tidepools at the right time of day. And, already mentioned, the parking lot is a very short walk along a maintained path."

Here are the Top 10 beaches in the country, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area (Puako, Hawaii)
  2. Siesta Beach (Siesta Key, Florida)
  3. Poipu Beach Park (Poipu, Hawaii)
  4. Moonstone Beach (Cambria, California)
  5. Kailua Beach Park (Kailua, Hawaii)
  6. Driftwood Beach (Jekyll Island, Georgia)
  7. Cannon Beach, Oregon
  8. Ruby Beach (Olympic National Park, Washington)
  9. La Jolla Cove (La Jolla, California)
  10. Ho’okipa Beach Park (Paia, Hawaii)

Click HERE to see the full list.

