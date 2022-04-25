Wisconsin Track Star Sarah Shulze's Cause Of Death Revealed

Sarah Shulze, a member of the University of Wisconsin's women's track and field and cross-country teams, died by suicide earlier this month at the age of 21, NBC News reports.

“Sarah took her own life," a statement shared by Shulze's family posted April 15 to a website dedicated to her life read. "Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment.” Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.

The University of Wisconsin Athletics Department's verified Twitter account shared a separate statement last week regarding news of the 21-year-old's death.

“Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete,” the school said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah’s family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time."