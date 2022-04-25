Wisconsin Track Star Sarah Shulze's Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
April 25, 2022
Sarah Shulze, a member of the University of Wisconsin's women's track and field and cross-country teams, died by suicide earlier this month at the age of 21, NBC News reports.
“Sarah took her own life," a statement shared by Shulze's family posted April 15 to a website dedicated to her life read. "Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment.” Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.
The University of Wisconsin Athletics Department's verified Twitter account shared a separate statement last week regarding news of the 21-year-old's death.
“Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete,” the school said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah’s family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time."
The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze pic.twitter.com/HNXK8KvJ1Q— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 22, 2022
Shulze, of Oak Park, California, earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the 2020 and 2021 cross country seasons, as well as 2021 for track.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students, according to research conducted by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and ranked in the top nine leading causes of death for people between the ages of 10 and 64, as well as the second leading cause of death for ages ranging between 10-14 and 25-34, according to data shared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last month, the parents of Stanford Women's Soccer goalie Katie Meyer revealed their daughter had died by suicide during an emotional interview with NBC's TODAY Show.
Meyer, 22, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, was a team captain for the Cardinal, guiding Stanford to a 2019 national championship as a redshirt freshman.
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.