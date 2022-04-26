Arizona Is Home To One Of The Most 'Unusual' Restaurants In America

By Ginny Reese

April 26, 2022

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food, good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes, like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

Cheapism compiled a list of "22 Unusual Theme Restaurants Across America." The website states, "These aren't full-fledged dinner theaters, but you can certainly expect a little entertainment to be part of the experience."

According to the list, Big Nose Kate's Saloon in Tombstone is among the most unusual. The website explains:

"Any true Wild West enthusiast should make a pilgrimage to Tombstone at least once in their life, and Big Nose Kate's is ready to feed and water visitors during their explorations. The reportedly haunted saloon includes an underground level where a worker spent years tunneling a secret entrance into a nearby silver mine, and visitors are welcome to dress up in western wear and snap pictures on the bar or draped across the piano. There is nightly live music, and the thoroughly themed menu includes burger, brisket, and homemade chili."

Click here to check out the full list.

