Colorado Has One Of The 'Wildest Desserts' In America
By Zuri Anderson
April 26, 2022
People love to get wild and wacky with food, especially desserts. Some eateries pride themselves on having these strange yet exciting treats, such as humongous cookies, ice cream with dozens of toppings, and cakes with one too many layers. That's why Cheapism found the wildest desserts in the country:
"U.S. bakeries, creameries, and sweets shops know how to impress — and how to take their creations over the top. From coast to coast, we found piled-high milkshakes, towering cakes, and even glow-in-the-dark cotton candy. If dessert is first on the menu and in your heart, check out these wild treats that you should eat at least once."
One Florida restaurant found their quirky dessert on the list: Glow In The Dark Cotton Candy from The Inventing Room!
Here's why writers picked this unique creation:
"The Inventing Room demo dessert shop in Denver is part spectacle, part sweet treat. The shop sells tickets to its confectionary demonstrations where mad scientists create fantastical items like glow-in-the-dark cotton candy."
That's not the only weird confection on their menu. Guests can also enjoy freeze-dried Skittles, no-melt ice cream, honeycomb candy, lollipops, and much more.
If you're dying to try their special cotton candy, drop by 4433 W 29th Ave, #101, in Denver. You need to purchase tickets for the dessert shop.
