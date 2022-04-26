Couple Gets Married 37,000 Above Arizona
By Ginny Reese
April 26, 2022
A flight that took off from Phoenix on Sunday is now one that the passengers will never forget. ABC 15 reported that one couple said "I do" while in the air 37,000 feet above Arizona.
Jeremy and Pam Salda said their vows on Southwest flight 2690. This came after weather delays and cancellations forced them to miss their scheduled Vegas wedding.
Jeremy and Pam are from Oklahoma city and have a destination wedding planned for Mexico this summer. But after discussing their need to get married in the US, they booked tickets to Vegas.
Pam said, "We were joking like, 'We should just go to Vegas and get married now.' Because we have to do a legal one anyway."
Jeremy said, "They switch terminals on us, then they switch gates and they finally just say it's canceled. And we're dressed up, and visibly stressed trying to figure out how we're going to get to Vegas in time."
Marriage often requires going with the flow and rolling with the punches.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) April 26, 2022
Well, if their nuptials over Arizona are any indication Jeremy and Pam are gonna have a great time as husband & wife.https://t.co/TywhHYUfoQ
Another passenger noticed the couple's stress. Pam said, "The universe sent Chris over and he says, 'Hey, I think I can help you out,' and boy did he." Chris was ordained and also heading to Vegas.
The three rushed to their flight in Phoenix and ended up boarding their flight with just minutes to spare. Pam said, "The captain sees us and says, 'Oh, are you going to Vegas to get married?' And I said, 'Well, we're going to try. If not, I want to do it on this plane.' And he goes, 'Really?'"
That's exactly what happened. The crew put up toilet paper streamers, dimmed the lights, and and had everyone click their 'call attendant' buttons.
Because seemingly everyone was filming the wedding, the newlyweds now have their own footage and a fun story.