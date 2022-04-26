Couple Gets Married 37,000 Above Arizona

A flight that took off from Phoenix on Sunday is now one that the passengers will never forget. ABC 15 reported that one couple said "I do" while in the air 37,000 feet above Arizona.

Jeremy and Pam Salda said their vows on Southwest flight 2690. This came after weather delays and cancellations forced them to miss their scheduled Vegas wedding.

Jeremy and Pam are from Oklahoma city and have a destination wedding planned for Mexico this summer. But after discussing their need to get married in the US, they booked tickets to Vegas.

Pam said, "We were joking like, 'We should just go to Vegas and get married now.' Because we have to do a legal one anyway."

Jeremy said, "They switch terminals on us, then they switch gates and they finally just say it's canceled. And we're dressed up, and visibly stressed trying to figure out how we're going to get to Vegas in time."