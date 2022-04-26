Baby Who Was Kidnapped While Grandma Retrieved Groceries Found; 3 Arrested
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2022
UPDATE:
A 3-month-old baby kidnapped while his grandmother was retrieving groceries has been found safe, ABC News reports.
San Jose Police confirmed three suspects are in custody and are being interviewed in connection to the premeditated kidnapping of Brandon Alexis Cuellar.
"Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive," the department's media relation account tweeted on Tuesday (April 26). "A million thank you's to all who assisted.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a man who kidnapped a baby from an apartment in San Jose, California as the child's grandmother unloaded groceries from a car outside the building, CBS San Francisco reports.
18/ Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive. A million thank you’s to all who assisted. More to follow.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022
** Kidnapping Incident**— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022
Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St.
He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2
ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - Santa Clara County— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 26, 2022
Last Seen: Elm Street and Vermont Street, San Jose@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zAuu8No2TX
The San Jose Police Department shared a photo from surveillance footage showing the male suspect carrying what appears to be a baby carrier covered with a blanket.
"Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St," the department's media relations Twitter account posted on Monday (April 26). "He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect."
CBS News reports the neighborhood where the incident took place had a heavy police presence on Monday (April 25).
Officers said the family didn't recognize the male suspect who took the infant.
The child was identified as Brandon Alexis Cuellar, who the family calls Alexis and is three months old.
San Jose Police said the child was being watched by his grandmother while his mother was at work and the grandmother took the infant back into her apartment after shopping for groceries.
The department said the grandmother went back outside to her car to get more groceries and found her grandchild was gone upon returning inside.
Police said the child's mother provided information related to the case at their headquarters and the baby's father is currently incarcerated.
Officers said they weren't sure if the father's status played any role in the kidnapping but planned to speak with him about the case soon.
"Right now, we have every available resource not only out in the field, but here at the police department working this case," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said during a press briefing via CBS News.