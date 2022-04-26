Baby Who Was Kidnapped While Grandma Retrieved Groceries Found; 3 Arrested

The San Jose Police Department shared a photo from surveillance footage showing the male suspect carrying what appears to be a baby carrier covered with a blanket.

"Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St," the department's media relations Twitter account posted on Monday (April 26). "He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect."

CBS News reports the neighborhood where the incident took place had a heavy police presence on Monday (April 25).

Officers said the family didn't recognize the male suspect who took the infant.

The child was identified as Brandon Alexis Cuellar, who the family calls Alexis and is three months old.

San Jose Police said the child was being watched by his grandmother while his mother was at work and the grandmother took the infant back into her apartment after shopping for groceries.

The department said the grandmother went back outside to her car to get more groceries and found her grandchild was gone upon returning inside.

Police said the child's mother provided information related to the case at their headquarters and the baby's father is currently incarcerated.

Officers said they weren't sure if the father's status played any role in the kidnapping but planned to speak with him about the case soon.

"Right now, we have every available resource not only out in the field, but here at the police department working this case," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said during a press briefing via CBS News.