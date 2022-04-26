Florida Man Accused Of Stealing Nearly 200 Gallons Of Gas In Miami

As Americans continue to grapple with higher-than-average gas prices and rising inflation, some bad actors have resorted to taking gallons of gasoline from fuel stations. One Florida man was reportedly caught stealing fuel from a Miami gas station without paying, according to WPLG.

On April 15, authorities spotted 29-year-old Reinier Delgado Alvarez, of Orlando, pulling up to the Chevron gas station at 7300 West Flagler St. before 5:30 p.m. Police say the suspect approached someone with a vehicle equipped with a bladder truck on its bed. Bladder trucks have hidden fuel tanks and are used to take large volumes of fuel, which is usually sold on the black market.

Alvarez allegedly used a key to open up a couple of pumps and installed an electronic device on one of them. Cops claim this device was used to dispense the gas. Investigators say the 29-year-old returned to the same pump after midnight the next day, filling up two bladder tanks with 160 gallons of fuel and a separate jug with 15 gallons of diesel.

Officers found Alvarez at a North Miami Beach tow yard, where he was picking up his truck following an arrest in Miami Gardens for a similar incident, according to an arrest report. He was taken into custody and faces several charges, including multiple counts of fraud, theft, and possession of an illegal tank or container. He was released on bond.