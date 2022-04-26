Gunshots Fired In Horrific Video At Youth Baseball Game

A frightening video showed children scrambling after hearing nearby gunshots during a Dixie Youth league baseball game in South Carolina on Monday (April 25) night.

A viewer shared footage of the incident with ABC News 4, which shows the children frantically running and taking cover as dozens of loud gunshots are heard during a game at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston at around 8:45 p.m. local time.

The North Charleston Police Department confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

One of the team's coaches has petitioned to prohibit North Charleston from hosting games at Pepperhill Park due to the incident and past examples of violence in the nearby area.