Here's Where You Can Get The Best Burger In Detroit

The best burger joint in all of Detroit also has a stellar happy hour where appetizers are served for a mere $5. This restaurant is known for its unique name, unforgettable menu items and of course, “Betty’s Burger.”

Visit Detroit compiled a list of the best burger joints around the city and One Eyed Betty’s took first place. One Eyed Betty’s, located in Ferndale, offers a large selection of beers and ciders as well as the option to order online. They are open from 4 p.m to midnight on the weekdays and offer a brunch menu on the weekends. One Eyed Betty's is known for topping their burgers with the most savory add-ons including their famous pecan smoked bacon.

Here is what Visit Detroit said about One Eyed Betty’s:

"Just like its name, One Eyed Betty’s in Ferndale is a restaurant you won’t soon forget. There’s only one burger on the menu here but it’s worth it. The “Betty Burger” comes slathered in melted sharp cheddar and garlic aioli, topped with pecan smoked bacon, and served on a brioche bun. Top your meal off with any beer or cider from their lengthy '“Adulting'” menu."

For more information on the best burgers in Detroit visit HERE.