Here's Where You Can Get The Best Burger In Chicago

The highest rated burger joint in Chicago might also be one of the most expensive burgers. The most popular burger itself is $16 with other menu items priced in the $30 to $60 range, but according to locals; the flavor is worth the price.

Thrillist put together a list of the best burger joints in Chicago and Gretel came in at number one due to its aesthetic and the abundance of meat and cheese in the griddle burger. The Logan Square location does not accept reservations and customers are not able to order online. This restaurant offers various soups, sides and entrees with a menu featuring something for everyone.

Here is what Thrillist said about Gretel:

"Move over Au Cheval, there’s a new kid in town vying for best burger accolades. Despite opening last fall at the height of the pandemic, it’s taken less than a year for this emerging Logan Square darling to make its mark on the local scene. If you have not yet had the pleasure, now’s the time to familiarize yourself with the Gretel Griddle Burger starring two patties topped with white and yellow American cheese, red onion, garlic aioli, and pickles on a sesame seed bun. Yes, please."

For more information visit thrillist.com.