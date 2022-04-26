Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Really Do Drink Each Other's Blood

By Katrina Nattress

April 26, 2022

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-MTV-AWARD
Photo: AFP

Megan Fox raised some eyebrows when she mentioned that she and Machine Gun Kelly "drank each other's blood" when the rapper-pop-punker proposed to her earlier this year. Now, the actress is confirming that yeah, they really do drink each other's blood, but it's "for ritual purposes only."

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” Fox explained in a cover story for Glamour UK. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” 

She also insisted that it was controlled — well, on her end, at least. “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,’" she explained. "He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

When asked if her fiancé truly slashes his chest and lets her take a sip, Fox said: “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

This isn't the only thing the couple does with their DNA — they also wear a vial of each other's blood on necklaces.

Machine Gun Kelly
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.