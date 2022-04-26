Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Really Do Drink Each Other's Blood

Megan Fox raised some eyebrows when she mentioned that she and Machine Gun Kelly "drank each other's blood" when the rapper-pop-punker proposed to her earlier this year. Now, the actress is confirming that yeah, they really do drink each other's blood, but it's "for ritual purposes only."

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” Fox explained in a cover story for Glamour UK. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

She also insisted that it was controlled — well, on her end, at least. “It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,’" she explained. "He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

When asked if her fiancé truly slashes his chest and lets her take a sip, Fox said: “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

This isn't the only thing the couple does with their DNA — they also wear a vial of each other's blood on necklaces.