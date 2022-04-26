NCAA President Mark Emmert To Step Down

NCAA president Mark Emmert has reached a mutual agreement with the NCAA board to step down from his position effective June 30, 2023, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced in a news release shared on NCAA.org Tuesday (April 26).

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," said Emmert. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," said DeGioia. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.