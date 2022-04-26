Ne-Yo Remarries Crystal Renay In Vegas 2 Years After Filing For Divorce
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 26, 2022
Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay are giving their marriage another go. TMZ reports the couple just walked down the aisle in an extravagant wedding in Las Vegas. The wedding took place on Sunday night (April 24) on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The room was reportedly filled with over 10,000 roses and TMZ was told it took three days to set up the beautiful reception. The cake was about 8 feet tall and had four different flavors.
The guest list included the couple's close family as well as the Real House Wives Of Atlanta's Nene Leakes, Tammy Rivera from Love & Hip Hop, and Melody Holt from Love & Marriage: Huntsville. According to TMZ, Ne-Yo also sang some of his hits for the guests and danced along with his bride.
The couple first said "I do" back in January 2016 and the singer filed for divorce in February 2020 before quickly withdrawing it. Since then, the couple has been working things out and it's clearly going well! Ne-Yo popped the question for the second time on New Year's Eve 2020. He's also credited the pandemic for saving their marriage.