Ne-Yo Remarries Crystal Renay In Vegas 2 Years After Filing For Divorce

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay are giving their marriage another go. TMZ reports the couple just walked down the aisle in an extravagant wedding in Las Vegas. The wedding took place on Sunday night (April 24) on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The room was reportedly filled with over 10,000 roses and TMZ was told it took three days to set up the beautiful reception. The cake was about 8 feet tall and had four different flavors.

The guest list included the couple's close family as well as the Real House Wives Of Atlanta's Nene Leakes, Tammy Rivera from Love & Hip Hop, and Melody Holt from Love & Marriage: Huntsville. According to TMZ, Ne-Yo also sang some of his hits for the guests and danced along with his bride.