Former 'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, NeNe Leakes is suing Bravo and other companies involved in the production of the show for tolerating racism.

The lawsuit that was filed this morning detailed Leakes having to endure racist remarks from a fellow co-star and producer from 2008 to 2020.

"NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged," the lawsuit explained.

According to Fox News, in early seasons of the show Leakes noted that co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, made various comments regarding racial stereotypes.

Leakes' lawyer David deRubertis commented on the actions of Leakes' co-stars.

"From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives."

Leakes was forced off of the show in 2020 as the Black Lives Matter Movement progressed. The lawsuit detailed Leakes being silenced in early episodes of the season shortly before being forced off of the show.

"As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes — Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent — should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True," the lawsuit detailed, "Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the 'house she built,' denying her a regular role."

Fox News noted that Zolciak-Biermann's comments regarding the lawsuit were not immediately returned and NBCUniversal declined to comment.