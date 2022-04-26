North Carolina Man Rowing Solo 4,000 Miles Across The Atlantic Ocean

A North Carolina grandfather plans to row 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean from Virginia to France. This move would be a huge feat for any group of rowers, but the man, Peter Harley, plans to take it even further and row it alone.

According to WRAL, Harley isn't conquering the ocean for fame, rather the journey will help raise funds for several charities. The small boat is designed that have two people rowing, but the 61-year-old man, who is originally from South Africa, plans to make the overseas trip alone.

"It's just who I am," he said. "I just do it the hard way."

Harley acknowledged that the trek may result in some accolades and attention but said that's not why he is doing it.

"There are a few records that will come but that's not the motivation at all," he said. "The motivation is the physical and mental challenge."

Harley said he got the idea to row across the ocean after watching a competition on TV, but he knows that the journey will be a challenging one. However, that's not stopping him.

"I think a lot of these events do start as dreams and crazy ideas," said Harley. "It's now or never. Do it now or don't do it."

According to the news outlet, Harley plans to begin his trek sometime this week. His daughter, Bonnie Evans, will be tracking his overseas progress via satellite communication and plans to celebrate with him in France once he reaches his destination.