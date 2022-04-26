North Carolina Man Rowing Solo 4,000 Miles Across The Atlantic Ocean

By Sarah Tate

April 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A North Carolina grandfather plans to row 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean from Virginia to France. This move would be a huge feat for any group of rowers, but the man, Peter Harley, plans to take it even further and row it alone.

According to WRAL, Harley isn't conquering the ocean for fame, rather the journey will help raise funds for several charities. The small boat is designed that have two people rowing, but the 61-year-old man, who is originally from South Africa, plans to make the overseas trip alone.

"It's just who I am," he said. "I just do it the hard way."

Harley acknowledged that the trek may result in some accolades and attention but said that's not why he is doing it.

"There are a few records that will come but that's not the motivation at all," he said. "The motivation is the physical and mental challenge."

Harley said he got the idea to row across the ocean after watching a competition on TV, but he knows that the journey will be a challenging one. However, that's not stopping him.

"I think a lot of these events do start as dreams and crazy ideas," said Harley. "It's now or never. Do it now or don't do it."

According to the news outlet, Harley plans to begin his trek sometime this week. His daughter, Bonnie Evans, will be tracking his overseas progress via satellite communication and plans to celebrate with him in France once he reaches his destination.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.