'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Hospitalized Following Rattlesnake Bite

Actor Cary Elwes, best known for his roles as Westley in The Princess Bride and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw film series, was hospitalized after being bitten by a rattlesnake in California.

Elwes, 59, shared an image of his hand, which showed a swollen, black and blue finger, on his verified Instagram account on Monday (April 26).

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏," Elwes posted.