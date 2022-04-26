'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Hospitalized Following Rattlesnake Bite
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2022
Actor Cary Elwes, best known for his roles as Westley in The Princess Bride and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw film series, was hospitalized after being bitten by a rattlesnake in California.
Elwes, 59, shared an image of his hand, which showed a swollen, black and blue finger, on his verified Instagram account on Monday (April 26).
"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏," Elwes posted.
Sources close to the actor told TMZ that he was bitten while working outside near his Malibu home and airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Saturday (April 24).
A source confirmed the injury required immediate medical attention and was feared to be potentially life-threatening, however, Elwes is expected to make a full recovery after quickly receiving treatment.
Elwes was famously injured twice on the set of Princess Bride, which included being knocked out during filming and requiring sticthes, as well as breaking his toe, leading to him hobbling through the remainder of filming.
The 59-year-old was recently cast to star in Zack Snyder's upcoming film Rebel Moon in a prominent role.