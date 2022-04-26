Protester Tackled During Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Playoff Game

There was yet another protestor who tried to stop game play during the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves playoff game at the Target Center this week.

According to Yahoo Sports, this is the third time that an animal rights activist has tried to storm the court in protest of Timberwolves owner, Glen Taylor's chicken farm in Iowa.

The protestor was seated very close to Taylor. When she tried to enter the court, a security guard seated a few seats away tackled her before she got the chance to get too far. This is the first protestor that was actually stopped before getting to the court. It took multiple security guards to restrain the woman.

Yahoo Sports noted another activist who was recording the scene that was also escorted out of the center.

The woman who attempted to run onto the court was dressed up as an NBA official and planned to blow a whistle to stop game play and issue a foul on Taylor.

All three protestors have been apart of the Direct Action Everywhere organization against animal abuse. The organization believes that Taylor is mistreating the chickens at his farm and have attempted to draw attention to this issue through protesting at games.