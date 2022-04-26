Radiohead Superfan Kelly Clarkson Once Again Delivers Jaw-Dropping Cover

One of the best parts of Kelly Clarkson's talk show is her "Kellyoke" segment, where she covers songs from a wide range of genres. On Tuesday (April 26), the pop titan took on one of Radiohead's most grandiose songs — "Exit Music (For a Film)" — and delivered a jaw-dropping performance.

"Omg! Never would I have ever dreamt that she would cover this masterpiece! It's so haunting!" one fan commented on YouTube.

"Honestly, as a major Radiohead fan I usually am a little sceptical when it comes to covers because the source material is so uniquely amazing. But damn Kelly, I felt this! Amazing job! You gave it your own spin while respecting the original," wrote another.

Watch the mesmerizing performance above.

This isn't the first Radiohead cover to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Last year, the singer shared a chill-inducing rendition of "Karma Police."

The American Idol winner also used to cover "Creep" during live sets. During a show in 2012, she declared her fandom to the crowd. “I’m a huge Radiohead fan,” Clarkson admitted before gushing over Thom Yorke's voice.

“I think it’s so sexy," she said at the time. “I’m not going to sound as sexy, but I’m going to try my damnedest.”