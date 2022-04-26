Reese Witherspoon & Derrick Henry Among New Owners Of Nashville SC

The Nashville Soccer Club has some notable faces among its newest owners, including a Hollywood A-lister and one of the top NFL players in the league.

According to a news release from Nashville SC, Reese Witherspoon and her husband, technology investor Jim Toth, have joined the ownership group of the soccer club, WKRN reports. The Walk the Line actress said her family has been excited about the team since it first arrived in Nashville and they are "thrilled" to invest in the team's future.

"As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience," said Witherspoon, adding, "On behalf of Jim and our children we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!"