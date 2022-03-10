Nashville SC Unveils Name Of Massive New Stadium

Nashville Soccer Club has a new home and it finally has a name: GEODIS Park.

GEODIS Park is the very first Major League Soccer stadium in Nashville, per FOX 17. The team has been hosting home games at Nissan Stadium while their own was under construction in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

On Thursday (March 10), the soccer club announced that the new 30,000-seat stadium would be named in partnership with GEODIS, a French-based global supply chain operator whose North American headquarters is in Brentwood.

"We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club," said Ian Ayre, CEO of Nashville SC.