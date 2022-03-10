Nashville SC Unveils Name Of Massive New Stadium
By Sarah Tate
March 10, 2022
Nashville Soccer Club has a new home and it finally has a name: GEODIS Park.
GEODIS Park is the very first Major League Soccer stadium in Nashville, per FOX 17. The team has been hosting home games at Nissan Stadium while their own was under construction in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.
On Thursday (March 10), the soccer club announced that the new 30,000-seat stadium would be named in partnership with GEODIS, a French-based global supply chain operator whose North American headquarters is in Brentwood.
"We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club," said Ian Ayre, CEO of Nashville SC.
GEODIS Park's stadium is able to seat 30,000 fans and features a 360-degree canopy as well as a 65-foot-wide concourse, according to a release on the team's website. The last row of the stadium is just 150 feet from the touchline, letting fans get even closer to the action on the field. It will also serve as a multi-purpose venue for concerts and community activities.
"The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of 'GEODIS Park' is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club," Ayre continued. "I am hugely proud of the incredible work that Will Alexander, our Chief Revenue Officer, and the partnership team played in bringing this opportunity to where we are today. Having had the opportunity to meet with GEODIS members throughout the formation of this partnership, I can confidently say that their people, culture and values are very similar to those of our organization and that makes them the perfect partner for this huge next step."
The inaugural match at Nashville SC's new home will be May 1 against Philadelphia Union.