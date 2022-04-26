This Texas City Is The Best To Raise A Family

Choosing a place to raise a family is a tall task. There are several factors that go into making this huge decision — schools in the area, health care and cost of living are some of the most important ones.

Stacker compiled a list of the best cities in every state to raise a family. Here's what they said about it and how they did it:

If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

In Texas, the best place to raise a family is Rollingwood. This city in Travis County has a population of just over 1,500 and a median home value of $1,103,100.

Here's a look at the top 10 places to raise a family in Texas:

Rollingwood The Woodlands Cinco Ranch Coppell Southlake Fulshear University Park Flower Mound Frisco West Lake Hills

To read Stacker's full report, click here.