9 Texas High Schools Ranked In 2022’s Top 100 List

Nine high schools in Texas have been ranked in the top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings. An additional 24 schools have been named to the top 200.

U.S. News announced its coveted list this week. “The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools,” the rankings said.

The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) leads the state as the top-ranked high school in Texas. TAG, ranked No. 8 in the country, has a graduation rate of 99%, a college readiness score of 100 and an enrollment of 464 students in 9-12th grades.

Here’s a look at the top Texas high schools for 2022:

The School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, Dallas Science and Engineering Magnet School, Dallas Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Austin Carnegie Vanguard High School, Houston Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet, Dallas DeBakey High School for Health Professions, Houston BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus, San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio

To read the full U.S. News High School Rankings, click here.