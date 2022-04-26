9 Texas High Schools Ranked In 2022’s Top 100 List
By Dani Medina
April 26, 2022
Nine high schools in Texas have been ranked in the top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings. An additional 24 schools have been named to the top 200.
U.S. News announced its coveted list this week. “The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools,” the rankings said.
The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) leads the state as the top-ranked high school in Texas. TAG, ranked No. 8 in the country, has a graduation rate of 99%, a college readiness score of 100 and an enrollment of 464 students in 9-12th grades.
Here’s a look at the top Texas high schools for 2022:
- The School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas
- Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, Dallas
- Science and Engineering Magnet School, Dallas
- Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Austin
- Carnegie Vanguard High School, Houston
- Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet, Dallas
- DeBakey High School for Health Professions, Houston
- BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus, San Antonio
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio
To read the full U.S. News High School Rankings, click here.