This Is The Best Bar Food In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Good Dog Bar as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"If you're a fan of beer and empanadas, the Good Dog Bar in Philadelphia may just become your go-to spot. Stuffed with tasty fillings, such as smoked pork, cotija cheese, corn, and scallions, these empanadas are a perfect accompaniment to any happy hour," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "We also love the bar's Good Dogs Adoption Spotlight, which highlights dogs that are up for adoption to help them find their forever homes."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bar food in every state: