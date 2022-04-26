This Is The Best Bar Food In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2022
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Bostonia Public House as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"The sprawling, rustic Bostonia Public House in Boston's Financial District is housed in a building built in 1902 by famous architects Winslow and Bigelow," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "On its menu is an array of next-level bar food such as lobster rolls, sourdough grilled cheese, and tater tot poutine. Don't leave without trying the sweet potato doughnuts, though; they are truly a menu highlight."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bar food in every state:
- Alabama- Paramount Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Cork and Keg (Fayetteville)
- California- Library Bar (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- My Brother's Bar (Denver)
- Connecticut- Elm City Social (New Haven)
- Delaware- The Copper Dram (Greenville)
- Florida- The Gnarly Barley (Orlando)
- Georgia- Thrill Korean Steak and Bar (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Osoyami Bar and Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Bee's Knees Pub and Catering Co. (Idaho Falls)
- Illinois- The Little Bad Wolf (Chicago)
- Indiana- Gallery Pastry Bar (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- The High Life Lounge (Des Moines)
- Kansas- The Anchor (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Hammerheads (Louisville)
- Louisiana- The Avenue Pub (New Orleans)
- Maine- The Thirsty Pig (Portland)
- Maryland- Happy Hour Heaven (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Bostonia Public House (Boston)
- Michigan- Honest John's Bar and Grill (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Red Cow (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Pig and Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- The Peanut (Kansas City)
- Montana- Bridger Brewing (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Dinkers Bar and Grill (Omaha)
- Nevada- Bar Code Burger Bar (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Backyard Brewery (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Pilsner Haus and Biergarten (Hoboken)
- New Mexico- Fire and Hops (Santa Fe)
- New York- Bar Goto (New York City)
- North Carolina- The Cardinal Bar (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- JL Beers (Fargo)
- Ohio- Arch City Tavern (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- The Jones Assembly (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Slow Bar (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Good Dog Bar (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Brick Alley Pub and Restaurant (Newport)
- South Carolina- Local Cue (Greenville)
- South Dakota- Independent Ale House (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Stock and Barrel (Knoxville)
- Texas- Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar (Plano)
- Utah- Purgatory Bar (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Mule Bar (Winooski)
- Virginia- Repeal Bourbons and Burgers (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Some Random Bar (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Iron Horse Tavern (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Swingin' Door Exchange (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Accomplice Brewery (Cheyenne)