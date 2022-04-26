This Is The Best Bar Food In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Bostonia Public House as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"The sprawling, rustic Bostonia Public House in Boston's Financial District is housed in a building built in 1902 by famous architects Winslow and Bigelow," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "On its menu is an array of next-level bar food such as lobster rolls, sourdough grilled cheese, and tater tot poutine. Don't leave without trying the sweet potato doughnuts, though; they are truly a menu highlight."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bar food in every state: