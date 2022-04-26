This Louisiana Restaurant Is The Best In The State For Outdoor Dining

As sunny spring days soon transition into warm summer nights, diners looking for a nice meal may choose to eat under the stars or grab a bit on a bright rooftop patio. LoveFood found the best restaurant in each state where diners can enjoy their meals outdoors, from beautiful patios to decks with stunning mountain views. According to the site:

"'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you're after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured ever state for their finest outdoor offerings."

So which Louisiana restaurant is the best in the state for outdoor dining?

The Elysian Bar

Located in New Orleans, the Elysian Bar lets visitors enjoy a delicious meal while dining in a courtyard patio plucked right from the French countryside. The Elysian Bar is located at 2317 Burgundy Street.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best outdoor dining restaurant in Louisiana:

"The Elysian may be a 'bar' by name, but it has a stellar food menu to go with its top-notch cocktails. Options like whipped ricotta with sourdough flatbread and baked Gulf oysters keep punters coming back, while the Elysian Sour – rye whiskey, amaro sfumato, lemon and sugar – is the perfect way to wash things down. The spot is in a converted church and the prettiest place of all is the courtyard, intended to evoke a French country terrace."

